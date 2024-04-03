Rajon Rondo Announces Retirement from NBA

During an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast, Rajon Rondo announced that he is retiring from the NBA after 16 seasons. The 38-year-old point guard stated that he would rather spend time with his kids.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, last played in the 2021-2022 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He expressed gratitude for his time in the game and the brotherhood he formed with his teammates.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo Announces Retirement After 16 SeasonsRajon Rondo, a four-time NBA All-Star guard, has announced his retirement from the league after 16 seasons. The 38-year-old American, who played for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, made the announcement on the 'All The Smoke' podcast.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Rajon Rondo announces retirement: 'I'm done'Rajon Rondo officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Toyota PH recalls LC300 and Lexus LX600 units due to transmission issueTMP announces recall for LC300 and Lexus LX, affecting 3,494 units in total

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

The European Union announces an $8 billion aid package for EgyptCAIRO: The European Union on Sunday announced a 7.4 billion-euro ($8 billion) aid package for cash-strapped Egypt as concerns mount that economic pressure and conflicts in neighboring countries could drive more migrants to European shores.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

NBA: Paolo Banchero's 29 points lead Magic past struggling RaptorsPaolo Banchero scored a game-high 29 points to help lead the Orlando Magic to a 111-96 win over the visiting Toronto Raptors Sunday.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

The European Union announces an $8 billion aid package for Egypt as concerns mount over migrationSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »