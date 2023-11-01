Cops nab 239 for gun ban, 52 for liquor ban violations

Their arrest also led to confiscation of 287 assorted firearms, and sharp and pointed weapons, added Hidalgo. Some 52 persons were also apprehended for disobeying the 48-hour liquor in connection with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Hidalgo said. Hidalgo meanwhile said all election returns and ballot boxes in the region have been safely transported to municipal treasurer’s offices during the election day.

