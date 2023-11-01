Farmers get P1.3 facility from DA

The group was established and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 17, 2020, under the leadership of Chairperson Ferdinand Hilario. It consists of around 40 members.Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez thanked the DA for the project.The mayor said the facility will help the mango industry in the area. To make the distribution official, representatives of the group and DA RFO 3 signed an agreement for the use of the new facility.

