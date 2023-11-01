Mabalacat mayor calls for unity after BSKE

The mayor urged them to unite and serve the city's residents to the best of their abilities. He underscored the importance of setting aside differences and working towards a common goal for the welfare of the people.'Our city is at its best when we stand united and work together for the betterment of our beloved Mabalacat,' he added.
