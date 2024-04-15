Bronze Medallist Godwin Langbayan and Mark Striegl to Fight in Street MMA Event in Makati City

SOUTHEAST Asian Games bronze medallist Godwin Langbayan and Mark Striegl will be involved in a big fight scheduled to happen in the middle of a street on April 28 in Poblacion, a district in Makati City known for its easy-going vibe, culture, restaurants, bars and great nightlife.

Traffic will be closed on a warm Sunday evening, starting at 5 p.m., to give to pre-match festivities. The 34-year-old Langbayan, returning from a two-year layoff from MMA after focusing his energies on sambo and kun bokator during the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, will clash with Singaporean Sim Khai Xiong in an MMA championship match.“Nasa kundisyon ako. Hindi ako tumigil sa pag-compete. Ngayon din lang ako lalaban sa gitna ng kalsada. Iba ito,” said Langbayan, who is unbeaten in MMA in six fights.

In the undercards, Elorde Sandigon, a flyweight unbeaten in four matches, meets Indonesian fighter Andriawan Dharmita, while Joemar Gallarza takes on Robertson Abion.

Godwin Langbayan Mark Striegl MMA Street Fight Makati City Poblacion District Kombat Sports Kalayaan MMA Festival

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Filipino MMA Fighter Godwin Langbayan Ready to Face Singaporean OpponentFilipino mixed martial artist Godwin Langbayan is prepared to fight Singaporean opponent Sim Kai Xiong in the Kombat Sports Kalayaan (KSK) MMA festival. Despite being younger, Langbayan is confident in his experience and ready to defend his undefeated streak.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Striegl eyes payback vs Alitao in Kombat Sports Kalayaan MMA festivalFilipino mixed martial arts star Mark Striegl will be gunning for revenge against Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter Paige Alitao, who defeated teammate Troy Legaspi last year.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Comedian Kevin Hart honored with Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for humorHart, 44, becomes the 25th recipient of the prize, which the Kennedy Center has previously bestowed on Adam Sandler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, and Carol Burnett

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

3 henerasyon ng mga Sang'gre, sanib-puwersa sa birthday celebration ni Direk Mark ReyesNagsama-sama ang tatlong henerasyon ng mga 'Sang'gre' para ipagdiwang ang kaarawan ni direl Mark Reyes na siyang nasa likod ng 'Encantadia' series.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Bolick completes 5-point play as Team Mark seals draw with Team JapethMANILA, Philippines: NLEX's high-scoring guard Robert Bolick completed a five-point play with 17.8 seconds remaining in regulation to help Team Mark score a 140-140 draw with Team Japeth in the 2024 PBA All-Star Game on Sunday at the University of St. La Salle Coliseum in Bacolod.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Team Japeth, Team Mark end PBA All-Star showdown in drawTeam Mark Barroca's Robert Bolick came alive in the clutch as they forced a draw against Team Japeth Aguilar, 140-140, to close out the 2024 PBA All-Star weekend showdown on Sunday at the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »