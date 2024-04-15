Stiffer Penalties for Unscrupulous Car Dealers and Importers Approved by Transportation Secretary

UNSCRUPULOUS car dealers and importers will now face stiffer penalties after Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista approved the recommendation of the Land Transportation Office to put more teeth in the fight against fraud, including in the registration of motor vehicles .The agency also vowed to impose a crackdown on colorum vehicle operations nationwide.

However, for these serious offenses, Mendoza said the penalty includes a 90-day preventive suspension to begin upon receipt of the show cause order to be issued by the LTO.

Car Dealers Importers Stiffer Penalties Fraud Registration Motor Vehicles Colorum Vehicle Operations

