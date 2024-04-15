Hidilyn Diaz shifts focus to coaching after missing Paris Olympic qualification

Will Hidilyn Diaz try to go for more glory in Paris 2024 Olympics ? HIDILYN Diaz-Naranjo is slowly shifting her energies away from competing in national and international meets and will focus much of her time in coaching younger athletes.

She discussed her status during the 60th anniversary celebration of MILO in the Philippines, under the theme, “Let’s Bring Out the Champion in Every Filipino,” at the Trinoma Mall in Quezon City, with company executives led by Carlo Sampan and other athletes like volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, karateka Jamie Lim, basketball player Chris Tiu and former gymnastics and taekwondo star Bea Lucero-Lhuillier.

Julius said that although his wife won’t be competing for medals most of the time, she will still join meets whenever she finds time to do so.

Hidilyn Diaz Coaching Paris 2024 Olympics Weightlifting Qualification

