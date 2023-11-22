Vincent Enyeama reveals loss of desire to follow Super Eagles after forced retirement

Former Super Eagles number one goalkeeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama, has revealed that he lost the desire to follow the national team after he was forced to retire from the team in 2015. Enyeama, who began his career spanning over two decades with Ibom Stars, is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers that have come out of Africa. He made his Super Eagles debut at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and captained the team on several occasions.

He won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, after winning bronze in the 2004, 2006 and 2010 tournaments. As the Super Eagles continue to face goalkeeping problems after his exit, many fans have suggested that he be appointed a goalkeeper coach so he could mentor another shot stopper in his calibre, but Enyeama hinted that he lost touch with Super Eagles after the spat with coach Sunday Oliseh made him quit the team with 101 cap





