PDP urges CJN to probe APC's claim of influence over judiciary

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, to use his good office to defend the integrity of the judiciary by immediately setting up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe the public boast by leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, that the party has pliable persons within the judiciary to do its bidding on election cases.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, who made the call in Abuja yesterday, said: “Nigerians were appalled by such boastings as also contained in a viral video by an APC leader, Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, wherein he said ‘we have gone to Appeal Court and the final destination is the Supreme Court and we will meet there. That is where we will know whom they know and they will know whom we know





