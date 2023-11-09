Adaeze Onaro Wins UBA National Essay Competition

Adaeze Onaro from Surulere, Lagos, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 National Essay Competition sponsored by UBA. She received a scholarship of N5 million, along with other gifts. The first and second runners-up also received grants and prizes.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tinubu Asked to Strip Atiku of GCON National Honour for Going Against “National Interest”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

NRM NEC suspends National Chairman, two other national officersThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

National Ecumenical Centre and National Mosque to get faceliftMr Wike said he got a directive from President Tinubu to maintain the structures in line with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his determination to ensure inclusivity in the governance of the country.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Gov Uba Sani to resettle displaced Southern Kaduna communitiesGovernor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said the state government has concluded arrangements with security agencies, especially Operation Safe Haven to resettle Southern Kaduna displaced communities back to their ancestral homes.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

UBA Restates Commitment To Financing SMEs Across AfricaThe United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has restated its continuous commitment towards financing the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and across

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

UBA lifts profit by four times to N449bn in Q3 on FX, trading income boostNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »