Service Chiefs Highlight Challenges in Sectoral Debate

Service chiefs yesterday laid bare the challenges preventing them from optimal performance.Finland’s backing for wanted break-away leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Simon Ekpa;inadequate funding and the low morale of the police rank and file. Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.

Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun appeared before the House of Representatives during its sectoral debate. The CDS believes the Judiciary can support the battle against insecurity by not granting terror suspects bail. He said: “I have been in the Northeast; there were a lot of Boko Haram elements that have been captured. “Some of them have been found wanting, but no prosecution. “We are keeping them for this lengthy period, everyone is accusing the Armed forces of keeping them against their human rights, but we cannot prosecut





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supplementary Budget: Wike, Umahi, service chiefs defend allocationsPresident Bola Tinubu had sent the 2023 Supplementary Budget of N2.17 trillion to the National Assembly on Tuesday for consideration and approval.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Insurgency: Buni to meet military service chiefs on border patrol, othersYobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni is to meet with the chiefs of Army and Air staff as a follow-up to the resolutions of the State Security Council meeting in Damaturu on Wednesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Benue robbery: APC rep says security yet to improve despite new service chiefsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Service Chiefs blame judiciary for releasing Boko Haram suspectsThe Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs appeared before the House of Representatives to discuss the country's security challenges. The Chief of Defence Staff blamed the judiciary for releasing arrested Boko Haram suspects.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Court restrains Osun State Governor from removing Chief Judge and Secretary of Judicial Service CommissionThe National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has restrained Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from removing the state's Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, and the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSCN). The orders were granted following separate suits filed by Ojo and Obidiya, both represented by counsel Oladipo Olasope, challenging Adeleke's decision to remove them from their positions.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Reps move to address challenges in Basic EducationA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »