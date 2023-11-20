Vice President Approves Committee for Human Capital Development Programme

Vice President Kashim Shettima has approved the constitution of a multi-sectoral committee to drive the goals of the Human Capital Development (HCD) programme. The committee, made up of federal and state governments, donors, and partners, will meet every two weeks to review progress.

This decision was made during a meeting with World Bank's Country Director for Nigeria, the chairman of the Dangote Foundation, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and the coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare





