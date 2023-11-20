Coca-Cola Enables Consumers to Design Digital Holiday Cards Using AI

Coca-Cola is sharing its iconic, festive brand assets so that anyone can design bespoke digital holiday cards using the latest AI technology. Consumers can experiment with the holiday-themed content to make their own shareable holiday cards on CreateRealMagic.com, including Coca-Cola’s cherished depictions of Santa Claus, created by Haddon Sundblom in 1931, and the company’s much-loved family of polar bears, first used by the company in 1993.

By sharing these storied assets with consumers - and allowing them to be seen through the prism of new technology - they can be re-discovered by a younger generation. Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola’s Global Head of Generative AI, said the company wanted to use this holiday season to create a positive space for people to express their creativity. The company is leaning into the potential of AI and demonstrating how it, combined with an iconic brand like Coke, can bring people together in the spirit of holiday magic. “We, at Coca-Cola, are connecting the dots between culture, creativity and technolog





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Half-year Scorecard: Naira devaluation enables N2.3 trillion jackpot for top Nigerian banksFUGAZ, Nigeria’s five biggest banks so named after their initials, gained N1.3 trillion in FX revaluation from their Nigerian operations.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Chivita urges consumers to prioritize fruit juice consumptionIt was an evening of fun, excitement, and juicy conversations as Chivita hosted fruit juice lovers to the celebration of the annual Chivita World Juice Day. This year’s event which is the 5th edition was held at the prestigious Queens Park Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos, and had the theme “Promoting Fruit Juice Consumption”.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Legend Internet Limited partners with CashToken Rewards Africa to reward Nigerian consumersInternet and Digital Products Consumers of Legend now have the opportunity to receive cash rewards for every purchase they make using the Legend Pay App.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Chivita Urges Consumers To Prioritise Fruit Juice ConsumptionManufacturer of the fruit juice brand, Chivita and Capri-Sun, CHI Limited has urged consumers to prioritise fruit juice consumption.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Sosa Fruit Drink reaffirms commitment to consumersThe Nation Newspaper Sosa Fruit Drink reaffirms commitment to consumers

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Consumers kick as MultiChoice hikes tariff by 20%The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »