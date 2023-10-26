UEFA includes Onana, Jesus, others in Champions League team [Full list]

Recall that Jesus scored a goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sevilla. Maguire, on the other hand, also scored the only goal as Man United defeated Copenhagen 1-0, while Onana saved a late penalty during the encounter.

Here is the Champions League team: Goalkeeper: André Onana (Man United) – 12 points Defenders: Harry Maguire (Man United) – 14 points David Raum (Leipzig) – 13 points Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) – 10 points Midfielders: Fermín López (Barcelona) – 15 points Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris) – 13 points Xavi Simons (Leipzig) – 12 points Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) – 12 points Forwards: Evanilson (Porto) – 16 points Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) – 12 points Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)...

