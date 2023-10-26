BREAKING: High Court declares IPOB proscription Illegal, Orders FG, SE Governors to Apologise to Kanu

JUST IN: Former minister describes Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory as ‘judicial enthronement of criminality’

JUST IN: Former minister describes Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory as ‘judicial enthronement of criminality’

Read more:

NigeriaNewsdesk »

BREAKING: High Court Sacks Ghandi as Soun of Ogbomoso, Issues Fresh OrderA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Breaking: Proscription, designation of IPOB as terror organisation, unconstitutionalA High Court sitting in Enugu, Thursday, declared as unconstitutional, the proscription and designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organization by the Federal Government and the South East Governors. Read more ⮕

IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensationAn Enugu High Court has ordered the Southeast governors to pay Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, N8 billion as compensation. Justice A.O. Onovo ruled that the sum was compensation for infringing on Kanu's fundamental human rights. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes October 26 For Judgement In Obi, Atiku, Tinubu CaseThe judgement date was confirmed by all parties involved. Read more ⮕