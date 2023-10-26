Dismissal of Atiku, Obi’s petitions, mockery of justice system

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has described the dismissal of the petitions filed by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a mockery of the justice system of Nigeria.

HURIWA in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, described the judgment as a mockery of justice and warned that it may encourage violence in the future. Onwubiko said, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria did not perform the unthinkable, neither did the conservative and traditionalist justices of the apex court perform any miracle by upstaging or invalidating the election of the incumbent President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because it did what most critics and civil rights leaders already predicted in its ruling when it controversially and incredibly held that the appeal filed by the presidential...

“The court known for always upholding elections of all the civilian presidents whose elections have been contested before them since 1979, also dismissed Mr Peter Obi’s petition from the Labour Party just as the Supreme Court by refusing to admit fresh evidence from Atiku Abubakar that shows clearly that President Tinubu as the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, had presented a dud and fake certificate of Chicago State University which the US-based educational faculty denied... headtopics.com

“The Atiku Abubakar’s team that appeared in that US Court were also given evidence to show that the secondary school that Tinubu claimed to have graduated in 1970 in Lagos state was only established in 1974.

“This Supreme Court’s twin distorted and crime-ridden judgment is a final testament to the fact that it is of no moment or consequences if candidates for election present fake certificates provided they can muster the capacity to manipulate the electoral process and get into the office before the determination of any litigation challenging their crooked electoral victory or have enough dollar denominated cash to bribe judges. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Supreme Court: Don’t run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Don't run away from Nigeria, group tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

‘Time to build Nigeria together’ – Tinubu extends hands of fellowship to Atiku, Peter ObiPresident Bola Tinubu has extended hands of fellowship to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, following their defeat at the Supreme Court. Tinubu called on Atiku and Obi to collaborate with him in building Nigeria and moving the country forward. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa Labour Party leaders reaffirm Eradiri as party’s only candidateAHEAD of the November 11 Bayelsa State governorship elections, leaders of the Labour Party,LP, in the state has reaffirmed the governorship candidacy of Mr. Udengs Eradiri, declaring that he is the only validly and legally nominated candidate of the party. Read more ⮕

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Stop politics, HURIWA tells AtikuCivil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has advised the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the February election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop politics. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Stop politics, HURIWA tells AtikuCivil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has advised the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the February election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop politics. Read more ⮕