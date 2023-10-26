Tinubu, Obi, Atiku missing as Supreme Court delivers judgement on 2023 presidential election

can authoritatively report that the three major candidates in the 2023 presidential election— Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party) — are no where near the Supreme Court even as judges prepare to deliver judgement.

The apex court had fixed today, Thursday October 26, to deliver judgement on cases brought before it by Obi and Atiku. The duo are challenging the outcome of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed Tinubu’s election on September 6.At the hearing on Monday, Atiku prayed the court to admit fresh evidence of forgery against Tinubu.At the court on Thursday, our reporter observed that Tinubu, Obi and Atiku were notably absent.

Present in the court are the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure.‘Beware of desperate politicians but pray for Tinubu’ – Wike tells pastors, imams headtopics.com

