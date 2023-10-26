Governor Bago lures Niger youths to farming, issues executive order on tree planting

The Governor gave the order at the state's green economy summit, where he also tasked the federal government and other stakeholders to key into the green economy initiative. He said, 'We need to educate our people to understand the comparative advantage of doing a green economy we have to be realistic. 'Everybody as a state policy must plant one tree in your compound.

'We are going to create a Niger State EFCC and NFIU and ICPC to make sure that this money goes to the Farmers. We will execute and prosecute people publicly. When you turn funds made for the public into personal use, we will disgrace you.' Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas who spoke at the summit, noted that it provides a major milestone in efforts to tackle the challenges caused by climate change.

