PEBEC releases compliance report

yesterday released the 2023 Half-Year Executive Order 001 Compliance Report. It is now codified under the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Acts (BFA) 2022).

The Executive Order 001 Compliance report was released during a stakeholder sensitisation session with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Abuja as it fulfills the Council’s continued commitment to track compliance with the Executive Order on promoting transparency and efficiency in the Nigerian business environment.

Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said over the past six years, the PEBEC had published EO1 Compliance Reports, providing analyses of the monthly reports from MDAs. She stated that an MDA’s EO1 performance score is based on efficiency and transparency, with a 70 per cent to 30 per cent ratio. headtopics.com

“Efficiency measures compliance with service delivery timelines and directives of the EO1 are put into consideration, while transparency is assessed based on website updates, online service portals, detailed service information, timelines, costs, statutory requirements, and customer service contact details.“The latest EO1 Compliance Report covers January to June 2023.

“The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) secured the fourth and fifth positions, scoring 67.99 per cent and 64.01 per cent as the SA urges MDAs to leverage the findings in the report to deliver the much-needed improvement in transparency and efficiency of public service delivery and improve the Nigerian business environment”. headtopics.com

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) was established in July 2016 by the Federal Government to oversee Nigeria’s business environment intervention with the dual mandate of removing bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business and improving the perception of the ease of doing business in Nigeria. The Council is chaired by His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima GCON.

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Get married to ladies you teach smoking, Erigga tells menThe Nation Newspaper Get married to ladies you teach smoking, Erigga tells men Read more ⮕

Federation Cup 2024 kicks off with clubs’ registrationThe Nation Newspaper Federation Cup 2024 kicks off with clubs’ registration Read more ⮕

UCL: Union Berlin confront Napoli without OsimhenThe Nation Newspaper UCL: Union Berlin confront Napoli without Osimhen Read more ⮕

Joshua could face unbeaten German Kabayel December 23The Nation Newspaper Joshua could face unbeaten German Kabayel December 23 Read more ⮕

Cynthia Morgan doubtful of paternity, demands DNA testThe Nation Newspaper Cynthia Morgan doubtful of paternity, demands DNA test Read more ⮕

Nigeria can’t win AFCON without beating ‘big boys’, says MikelThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria can’t win AFCON without beating ‘big boys’, says Mikel Read more ⮕