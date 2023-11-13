Thousands pay final respects to England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton

Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester to pay their final respects to Bobby Charlton, the England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend. Charlton, who died at the age of 86, was widely regarded as one of England's greatest players. The funeral cortege drove past Old Trafford stadium, where fans held banners and clapped warmly. A private funeral service was held at Manchester Cathedral to celebrate Charlton's life.

