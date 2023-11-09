AGF Office Advises Labour Unions Against Nationwide Strike

The AGF office advised the labour unions against the strike, saying it would amount to disobedience to a court order issued on Friday stopping the planned strike. The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has reacted to Monday’s insistence by the Nigeria’s organised labour to embark on a nationwide strike on Tuesday. The AGF office advised the labour unions against the strike, saying it would amount to disobedience to a court order issued on Friday stopping the planned strike.

The office, in a statement by Kamarudeen Ogundele, spokesperson for the AGF and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, reminded the unions of the Friday’s restraining order of the National Industrial Court in Abuja stopping the unions from embarking on the strike as planned. “The unions have been served the court order and, therefore, must surrender themselves to the authority of the court which is already seized with the facts of the case. “Any action taken contrary to the order will be tantamount to contempt of court,” Mr Ogundele stated in a statemen

