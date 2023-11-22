Telecommunications Industry Engages in Actions to Prevent Further Degradation

The telecommunications industry was very busy last week. From Abuja to Lagos, activities were intense as the various stakeholders engaged in actions that could stop the industry from further degradation. The Senate at a plenary formally confirmed the appointment of Dr Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) after considering the report of the Committee on Communications headed by Senator Ikra Bilbis.

By Thursday, Maida hopped into Lagos with his team for a much needed stakeholders meeting with the industry. Without doubt there would be so much to talk about a frontline industry whose fortunes have started to dip in a very painful way. Also within the week, the Commission told the Senate joint committee considering the 2024-2026 MTEF-FSP that it was unable to meet its revenue projection for 2023 because a couple of the frequencies put out for sale through an auction were snubbed by the industr





