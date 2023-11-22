Two pipeline vandals sentenced for killing DSS officers

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos High Court sentenced two convicted pipeline vandals, Clement Ododomu to death by hanging and Tiwei Monday to 16 years imprisonment for killing seven officers of the Department of State Security (DSS). The court had found them guilty on October 11, 2023, and adjourned the sentence to yesterday after listening to their counsel's mercy plea.

The state government alleged that the suspects killed DSS officers on September 14, 2015, at Ishawo Creek, Ikorodu, Lagos State. Justice Oshodi found Ododomu guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and possession of firearms





