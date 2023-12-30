Residents Accuse Park Rangers of Harassment and Extortion

Residents and natives of some enclaves and surrounding communities in the Cross River National Park, CRNP, have alleged that forest guards, also known as Park Rangers, are harassing, extorting and collecting rates from them. The communities say such treatment against them would not guarantee their loyalty to the government or encourage them not to welcome the illegal miners and loggers who daily plunder resources at the Park.

The 30 communities emphasised their grievances during a stakeholders' meeting with the theme: Improving management of the CRNP. A village head from one of the communities within the Park, who gave his name as Ntufam Johnson Ogar, alleged that the Park Rangers exercised their powers against the communities instead of going after illegal entrants and miners, as well as wood loggers. 'They harass us, collect taxes and rates from herders and cattle rearers which is supposed to be the duty of landlord





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.