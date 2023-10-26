Report: Over 15,000 people died from climate extremes in Africa in 2023

The investigation, published on Wednesday, also found that a further 34 million people were affected by extreme weather disasters.

The analysis which mapped different climate disasters including cyclones, floods, heatwaves, wildfires, drought and famine, found that climate extremes on the continent mostly go unreported. This, it stated, is because Africa has the lowest density of weather stations out of any other continent – making it difficult to know or monitor the extent to which extreme weather is happening and how it might be shifting because of climate change.“More than 3,000 people were killed in flash floods in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in May,” the investigation reads in part.

“At least 860 people were killed in floods and mudslides during Tropical Cyclone Freddy, the longest lasting cyclone on record affecting Madagascar, Mozambique, Mauritius, Malawi, Réunion and Zimbabwe.“More than 29 million people continued to face unrelenting drought conditions across Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Djibouti, Mauritania and Niger. headtopics.com

“Southern African countries sweltered in a months-long winter heatwave, leaving many facing summer-like conditions for a continuous year.”Although scientists are yet to figure out the reasons why 2023 has seen such extreme heat and unusual weather events, the analysis made reference to known contributors including the 1.3C of temperature rise and El Niño, a natural phenomenon that drives up global temperatures.

