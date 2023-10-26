NiMet predicts three days of cloudiness, dust haze across the country

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze, cloudiness and thunderstorms across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

The agency said a hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud is expected over parts of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau and Benue states on Wednesday. NiMet said there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday.

“On Friday, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours. NiMet advised members of the public to take necessary precautions and asked persons with respiratory ailments to protect themselves.Airline operators were also advised to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning. headtopics.com

