Religion Cannot Divide Us, Says Akpabio

In his remarks at the occasion, which was also attended by some Senators who are of the Christian faith, Akpabio declared that “religion cannot divide us.” According to a statement by his media office, the Senate President stressed that it was not a mere coincidence that the Christian Lent and Muslim Ramadan periods came up again same time. He said it was to show that even though Muslims and Christians have different religions, they both have only one God, the Supreme God.

Akpabio said: “I want to congratulate all of us for breaking fast today and thank Almighty Allah for keeping us alive to see this day and pray that He will continue to protect us and continue to look after our health, look after our families through this Ramadan period and also use this opportunity to congratulate you on the Easter celebration. “It is not a coincidence that God is merging the fasting of the Muslims and that of Christians together. This is about the second or third time it is happenin

