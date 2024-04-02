Ministry of Women Affairs to Empower Female Inmates in Correctional Facilities

The ministry of women affairs is set to initiate a scheme to empower female inmates in correctional facilities nationwide. In a statement on Friday, Uju Kennedy, minister of women affairs, said many female inmates have been producing different commodities.to the female inmates at the Suleja correctional centre in Niger state. The minister said she facilitated the release of 92 female prisoners in custody over crimes requiring little money to be set free.
“I was touched by the challenges some of the female inmates were facing, some of whom have been awaiting trial for offences that require between N10,000.00 to N15,000.00 to regain their freedom,” the statement reads. “On further engagement with the officers at the centre, the ministry paid and facilitated the release of 92 female inmates including the male inmate
