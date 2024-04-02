Families' Role in Fighting Drug Addiction in Nigeria

Health professionals in Nigeria emphasize the importance of families in the fight against drug addiction. They believe that the whole family should understand the disease of addiction and provide support to their loved ones.

Treatment should not only focus on the addict but also on the family members who need therapy and intervention. The conference on creating a drug-free society highlighted the multidimensional approach to address addiction and its impact on individuals and their families.

