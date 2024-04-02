Bird Flu Infection Reported in Texas

Bird flu is a condition caused by an influenza virus which is generally observed among wild aquatic birds. The flu can also infect domestic poultry, other birds, and animals. Bird flu infection in humans, though possible, is rare.In a statement on Monday, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the infected person had exposure to dairy cattle in Texas presumed to be infected with H5N1 viruses.

”The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering. The patient was told to isolate and is being treated with an antiviral drug for flu,“ the statement reads. ”This infection does not change the H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which CDC considers to be low.”However, people with close or prolonged, unprotected exposures to infected birds or other animals (including livestock), or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at greater risk of infectio

