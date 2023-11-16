Politicians Identified as Biggest Threats to Democratic Process in Nigeria

Chima Amadi, an election expert and human rights activist, says politicians are the biggest threats to the democratic process in Nigeria. Speaking on the role politicians played during the polls, Amadi said political class remains the biggest challenge to the electoral system in the country.

In his presentation titled, “post-2023 general elections: assessing the roles played by the media, INEC, security agencies and others”, he said politicians have continuously tested the electoral eco-system to find ways to weaken the process and gain an undue advantage. “It is ironic that politicians pose the biggest threat to a democratic process. The winner-takes-all nature of our political system means that politicians have the most incentive to subvert the process. And over the years, they have demonstrated the willingness and desperation to subvert it,” he said. “The ingenuity employed by politicians to seek out the loopholes in the legal and regulatory framework is enormous and their determination to find the gaps in the process cannot be over-emphasize

