Ondo State Executive Council Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor Akeredolu

Members of the Ondo State Executive Council, on Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on the convalescing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for what they called his exemplary leadership. The cabinet members, who described Akeredolu as a blessing to the good people of the state, noted that his leadership has been rewarding and inspirational to them.

According to them, “We have imbibed the principles of good governance, integrity, and commitment from the very best- Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON. The courage and exemplary leadership consistently displayed by Mr. Governor continue to motivate and inspire us to fulfill our duties.” However, the state’s Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, alongside Commissioner for Commerce, Akinwumi Sowore, and Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, declined to append their signatures to the joint statement issued by the cabinet members. Members of the State Executive Council members, who signed the joint statement, commended the governor for the unprecedented progress under his leadershi

