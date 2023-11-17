2023 African Cup of Nations: Who will be the coach?

It's now just a little over four months to the start of the 2023 African Cup of Nations. And we do have to ask some pertinent questions. Top of that list is who will be the coach in the absence of Jose Peseiro. This is The Nutmeg on GuardianTV. Three West African countries ruled by military juntas have signed a mutual defense pact. Mali and Burkina Faso had previously promised to come to Niger's aid in the event of an attack.

A bus carrying employees from a diamond mine in Limpopo reportedly collided with a lorry. Road safety is a critical challenge in South Africa, despite the country's advanced road infrastructure. The UEFA Champions League returns tonight after Manchester City won the title for the first time last year. All roads lead to Wembley this time and we'll preview the group and the biggest games of the first round. My name is Ayomide Sotubo and this is the Nutmeg on Guardian TV. Ile Ife is the cultural center of Nigeria's Yoruba people. Our guide is the leader of the Yoruba king's personal ban

