Oluremi Tinubu urges Nigerian youths to be innovative and get involved in government programmes

Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady, says Nigerian youths must be innovative and get involved in the government’s programmes to achieve financial stability. The first lady spoke on Monday when she received members of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) for the Easter celebration at the State House in Abuja. She said the government had initiated programmes for youth empowerment, urging them to be innovative.

“I congratulate you all for the giant strides you have been able to achieve since you started. All your programmes are quite laudable; however, you all have to align yourselves with the government programmes,” NAN quoted Oluremi as saying.“Recently, we had a national fabric competition with a prize money of N25 million for youths between the ages of 15 and 25; those are the things you should look forward to. “We also have the ‘Every Home a Garden’ competition with a prize of N20 million for the winner by December. These are ways you can also make mone

