Georgia Father Allegedly Kills Two Baby Daughters in Car Fire

A Georgia father, Adan Panzo, has allegedly killed his two baby daughters, state authorities said. The incident happened at Preston, an unincorporated community in the southwest part of the Peach State near the Alabama border with a population of about 1,000. According to the report, Panzo lit the car they were in on fire during an argument with his wife on Saturday. The state agency said the two girls were found dead inside the vehicle after the flames were extinguished.

He was arrested after an investigation indicated he allegedly set the car on fire during a “domestic dispute” with his wife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Panzo, 36, was charged with felony murder, malice murder and arson, and is booked in Webster County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said as the probe continues. The children's mother has not yet been identified. “It’s really sad to hear that a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old lost their life,” a local told WAL

