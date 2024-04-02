EFCC Chairman Vows to Fight Economic and Financial Crimes

Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the agency will not spare anyone found to be involved in any form of economic and financial crimes. In a statement issued on Monday, Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, said Olukoyede spoke in Abuja at an anti-corruption concert to create awareness and public involvement in the fight against internet crimes.

Olukoyede reaffirmed his commitment to a “fully integrated war against corrupt practices”, stressing that the agency would focus on all financial and economic crimes. “We will not spare anyone. We will not spare the mega thieves. As we are doing the mega, we will also do those at the lower end,” the EFCC chairman said.“In the last two months, we have arraigned two former governors. So, it is not true that we are only focused on internet fraudsters. “Of course, internet fraud is bad enough but our focus is on every form of economic and financial crime

