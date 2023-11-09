Nigerian Government Revokes Mining Licences for Non-payment of Fees

The Nigerian government has revoked the operating licence of 1,633 mining title holders for failing to pay their annual service fees. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development stated that he has approved the revocation in accordance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007. The previous holders of these titles have been warned to leave the relevant cadaster immediately, as security agencies will apprehend any defaulter found in the revoked areas.





