Father of four appears in court for beating wife and children

A father of four, Lukman Soladoye on Tuesday appeared before a Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for beating his wife, Kemi Soladoye and their four children. Soladoye said he beat his wife and children to correct them when they were wrong adding that he loves his family and wanted the best for them. Earlier, the complainant through her counsel B.A Tanko said she had wanted a divorce due to the incessant assault but later changed her mind and settle with her husband.

The judge Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman asked the defendant if he would promise to stop beating his wife and children and the defendant said he would stop beating the wife not childre





