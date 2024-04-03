Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approves increase in electricity tariff

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification. Musliu Oseni, NERC vice-chairman, announced the approval during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday. Oseni said customers under the classification, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW), starting from April 3 — up from N66.

“The commission sat and reviewed further the application by the distribution companies and have decided that only the 17 percent feeders and less than 15 percent customers will be affected by any rate increase that the commission will ever approve for the DisCos,” Oseni said. “Further to that, the commission has issued an order titled ‘April 2024 Supplementary Order’ which is supplementary to the order issued in December, effective January 202

