Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission sets deadline for domestic crude oil supply obligation template

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has given its enforcement committee 48 hours to produce a template for the implementation of domestic crude oil supply obligation (DCSO) in Nigeria. Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive officer of the commission, gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking at a meeting to review the domestic crude oil supply obligation.

"So, by 28th of March, we are expecting the committee to look at the various issues and to come up with a clear template which will be a rule of engagement that will govern the implementation of this very important and laudable provision of the petroleum industry," Komolafe said. He said priority must be given to local refineries during crude supply, adding that the overall goal of the government is to ensure that Nigeria becomes a net exporter of refined petroleum products

