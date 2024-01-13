Nigerian Defender Izuchukwu Anthony Talks About Playing Against Cristiano Ronaldo

One-time Super Eagles invitee and Radnički Kragujevac of Serbia defender, Izuchukwu Anthony, talks about playing against Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabia league before moving on to Serbia, where he hopes his excellent form will open another door to playing for the Super Eagles. He also assessed the Saudi League and the chances of the Super Eagles at the 2023 AFCON.

One of the major talking points on the list for fans and pundits alike is the solidity of the defensive lineup, which casts a lot of doubt in the hearts of many Nigerians going into the tournament. A potential solution could be a one-time Super Eagles invitee and Radnički Kragujevac of Serbia defender Izuchukwu Anthony. In an exclusive with PREMIUM TIMES, Anthony talked about his hopes for a national team call-up in the future to fill the void. The former U23 defender also spoke about playing against Cristiano Ronaldo and compatriot Odion Ighalo during his time in the Saudi Arabian Leagu





