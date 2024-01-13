Femi Adesina reluctantly accepted to serve as media adviser to former President Buhari

Former presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has said he reluctantly accepted to serve as media adviser to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja at a pre-book launch media conference, Adesina stated that although he admired Buhari and had been writing in support of his presidential ambition since 2003, he was relishing his positions as Managing Director of Sun Newspapers and President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, when he reluctantly took up the appointment as presidential spokesperson for Buhari. The two books, “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015-2023)”, edited by Dr Udu Yakubu and “Working With Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser Media and Publicity (2015-2023)”, authored by Femi Adesina, will be unveiled and presented by the former President next Tuesday in Abuja





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Tinubu Plans to Address Historical Inadequacies of Policymaking in NigeriaPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hinted at plans by his administration to address what he termed historical inadequacies of policymaking hitherto thwarted by a lack of comprehensive data in Nigeria. He regretted the lack of comprehensive data, saying it had been “a technological affliction” that has hindered the growth trajectory of Nigeria and the entire Africa, impeding the ability to make informed governance decisions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President of the Senate Organizes Lavish Party Despite Economic CrisisThe President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, held a lavish party at a 30,000-seat stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, displaying wastefulness and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians who are already suffering from dire economic conditions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Vice President Urges Graduates to Stay and Build NigeriaVice President Kashim Shettima encourages graduates to stay in Nigeria and contribute to its development instead of seeking opportunities abroad.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Government Determined to Protect Businesses, Says Vice PresidentVice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized the government's commitment to protecting businesses in Nigeria, stating that they are the bedrock of society and reflect the government's direction and speed of progress. The government is focusing on job creation, capital accessibility, economic growth, and poverty eradication to revive the economy.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Vice President Urges Council Members to Focus on GovernanceThe Nigerian Vice President has urged the National Economic Council (NEC) to prioritize governance over vacation during the yuletide season. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to the Nigerian people and addressing their demands.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Benue lawmakers call for President Tinubu's intervention in APC crisisMembers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state have called for President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the party crisis. The lawmakers accused the governor of marginalising APC members and acting in a dictatorial manner.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »