JCI Lekki Royale: Empowering Young Leaders in Lagos

The globally recognized network of young leaders in over 120 countries, Junior Chamber International (JCI), has consistently demonstrated commitment to collaboration, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchange since 1915. With over 60 years of existence in Nigerian and 5,000+ active members Alumni Network JCI Nigeria has provided a plethora of opportunities to empower young leaders, develop skills, and make positive impact in communities.

One of the award-winning Local Organizations of JCI has begun 2024 leadership year on a spectacular note. JCI Lekki Royale, a vibrant local organization within the JCI network, shares the broader goals and principles of JCI Nigeria with specific focus on the needs and challenges within her catchment areas in Lagos State – spanning from Lekki down to Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. The organization has a well-defined action framework for development and Growth, and the framework is built on these 4 opportunity areas: Individual Development, Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Action, and International Cooperatio





