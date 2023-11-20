Nigeria's Federation Account Witnesses Improved Revenue Inflow

The Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, says that the Federation Account is witnessing improved revenue inflow since the removal of subsidy from an average of N650 million monthly to over N1 trillion in the last four months. The minister stated this on Monday in Asaba at the opening ceremony of a four-day retreat organised for members of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Finance, Special Duties, Mr Okokon Udo, said the government had long realized that petroleum subsidy was not sustainable. According to him, the subsidy regime eroded revenues that should have been available to fund viable expenditures that were critical to the well-being of the populace. The minister said the present administration was mindful of the needs and welfare of Nigerians and assured that it would continue to implement people-oriented policies. “We all know that achieving tax revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target of 22 per cent and tax to GDP of 18 per cent by 2026 are parts of the cardinal objectives of this administratio





