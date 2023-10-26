Paris 2024: Nigeria Judo Federation invites 16 judokas for Olympic Qualifiers

) says it has invited 16 athletes to camp ahead of the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers in Cameroon and Senegal next November.

The first Olympic Qualifiers will take place from 9 to 12 November 2023 in Senegal while the second qualifier is billed for 18 to 19 November in Cameroon. The former National Champion said, “The national camp in Bauchi is to enable the Nigeria Judo Federation to train and select Judokas that will represent Nigeria in the forthcoming Olympics qualifiers in Senegal on 9th to 12th of November and in Cameroon from 18th to 19th November.

“For Nigeria to qualify and be on the podium by his grace, the Nigerian Judo Federation has decided to invite 18 judokas and five coaches to handle the training camp.”– Airueghian Odion Bright (+100kg), Damini Micah (-100kg), Cyprian Miracle (-90kg), Abdulrahman Ejeba (-81kg), Samuel Ayowole (-73kg), Taiwo Aremu (-73kg), Michael Agbo (-66kg) and Kehinde Aremu (-66kg). headtopics.com

