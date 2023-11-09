African Union and regional blocs issue sanctions against errant states

In response to the resurgence of coups since 2019, the African Union (AU) and regional economic blocs have issued sanctions against errant states, predominantly by suspending their membership. Between June 2019 and August 2023, the AU suspended the memberships of Sudan, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger and most recently Gabon. The regional blocs for West and Central Africa took similar steps against Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Gabon.

In 67 per cent of recent coups, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also imposed economic sanctions against transgressing states. To determine whether sanctions work, the motivations for using them are worth considering





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AU, ECOWAS Observers Proffer Solutions To Liberia’s Electoral ChallengesAfrican Union Election African (AUEOM) and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Union Election Observation Mission to the Liberia

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Lagos teacher wins African Union continental prizeThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Why I refused to see Davido in 2019 – OdumodublvckThe Nation Newspaper Why I refused to see Davido in 2019 - Odumodublvck

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Why I refused linking up with Davido in 2019Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has revealed that he once declined an offer to meet Davido for promotion.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Correct Error In 2019 Imo Gov'ship Judgement, Groups Tell Supreme Court The Supreme Court has a golden opportunity to bounce back as the greatest institution in the country by undoing the judgement that led to the emergence of

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

My career that didn’t end in 2019 cannot end now, Tacha replies trollThe Nation Newspaper My career that didn't end in 2019 cannot end now, Tacha replies troll

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »