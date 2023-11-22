Nigeria and Germany Sign Agreements on Gas Supply and Renewable Energy Projects

The burgeoning economic partnership between Nigeria and Germany witnessed further expansion and strengthening yesterday as two important agreements were signed among businesses from both countries. Speaking at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin, Germany, President Bola Tinubu said with resilient democracy, Nigeria was well primed to attract foreign direct investments.

The President witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding, MoU: one on the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany and another for $500 million worth of renewable energy projects in Nigeria. The signing of MoUs was between Riverside LNG of Nigeria and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG of Germany on the gas export partnership, while the other signed pact brought together Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group on cooperation in renewable energy. CEO of GasInvest, Mr. David Ige, who signed the MoU on gas supply, said the Riverside LNG project aimed to supply energy from Nigeria to Germany, extinguishing about 50 million cubic feet per day of flared gas in Nigeri





