Federal Government Revokes Mining Licences of Defaulting Operators

The Federal Government has revoked the mining licences of 1,633 operators for defaulting in the payment of annual service fees. The affected operators have been warned to stay off the mining sites. Only 580 title holders responded to the notice by settling their debts before the revocation. The government aims to set an example for others to comply with the rules.





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Government suspends planned deduction from IGR of federal universitiesThe Federal Government has announced the suspension of the planned deduction of 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of federal universities. The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 75th Anniversary and 2023 Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, held at the International Conference Centre, disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has been directed to ensure that the policy does not come into effect. Tinubu reiterated the commitment of his administration to the education sector in line with the 2030 education agenda of the government and African Union goal 2063. He said: “We know that this law was enacted in 2020 and the circular was issued in 2021, but this is not a good time for such a policy

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

JUST IN: Federal Government Launches CNG Buses [PHOTO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

NLC to Meet Federal Government Today, Makes Fresh DemandsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Federal Government's Forex Reforms Praised by Ministry of Finance CEOThe CEO of Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Dr. Armstrong Takang, has praised the Federal Government for instituting forex reforms and freeing forex previously used to defend the naira. He highlighted the benefits of the 'willing buyer, willing seller' model and encouraged people with genuine forex to invest in the domestic economy.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Federal Government's Decision to Deduct 40% of Revenue from Public Universities Sparks CrisisThe Federal Government's decision to deduct 40% of internally generated revenues from public universities has sparked a crisis between the government and university workers. This decision is expected to have a negative impact on the academia, leading to potential pushback.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Federal Government to Resume Prosecution of Suspected TerroristsThe Federal Government has announced plans to resume the prosecution of suspected terrorists, including Boko Haram members, in the next two weeks. The Attorney General of the Federation revealed this during a meeting in Abuja, stating that efforts are being made to ensure a smooth trial, including the possibility of virtual trials.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »