Mike Pence Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Says 'This Is Not My Time'

The politician revealed the news while speaking to an audience and citing the bible, as he ultimately announced that “it’s become clear to me, this is not my time.”
“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said. “Now I’m leaving this campaign, but let me promise you, I will never leave the fight for conservative values and I will never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land, so help me God.”
After a long pause, Pence added that he has "no regrets" despite facing an "uphill battle" during his campaign."The only thing harder than coming up short would've been if we never tried at all," the former VP said. "Now to the American people I say, this is not my time, but it's still your time. I urge you to hold fast to what matters most: faith, family and the Constitution of the United States of America.
Pence previously spent four years in the White House as former president Donald Trump’s vice president, and initially filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for his own campaign back in June.During his campaign, Pence faced competition for the Republican nomination in the likes of tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and of course Trump, 77, whose actions he has recently condemned while campaigning for the nomination.
Back in August, after Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Pence spoke on the charges — sharing in a statement that they were an "an important reminder" that "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be the President of the United States."
