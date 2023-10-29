SAN faults lopsided composition of Supreme Court justices

He specifically cited the recent presidential election appeal involving Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ozekhome questioned the ability of the Supreme Court to effectively perform its duties with such limited numbers and called for a deeper analysis of the court’s verdict on the case, as it carries significant policy implications.

Responding to retired Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammad’s remarks accusing the CJN of abuse of powers, a human rights lawyer, P. D. Pius, praised the integrity and uprightness of the Supreme Court judges, especially considering the temptations they face from wealthy individuals headtopics.com

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison- Madueke, will be hauled before a Southwark Crown Court judge on Monday to answer bribery charges and allegations of corruption from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant for the governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine, an engineer, yesterday, vowed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governance in the state after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki. headtopics.com

